Traffic at Bridge 2 to be halted for WBCA Abrazo Ceremony on Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A reminder for bridge travelers, traffic will temporarily halt on Saturday, February 18 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, more commonly known as Bridge #2.

This is due to the Washington Birthday Celebration Association (WBCA) Abrazo ceremony. The bridge will close to vehicles and commercial buses at 5 a.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encourages the traveling public to make plans to cross the bridge prior to 5 a.m. or seek an alternative route. Rick Pauza with CBP said, “if you have plans to cross the bridge, you can make alternate plans for that morning. We will have the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge open starting at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., so the public can use the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. The Americas Bridge will be open for SENTRI users on their normal schedule and pedestrians can cross as they normally would.”

To see the wait time at the bridges, you can click here.

