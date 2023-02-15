Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo home

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A man is arrested after authorities searched a south Laredo home and found drugs, weapons, and ammunition.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested David Cavazos in the case.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team conducted a search at a home at the 3300 block of Irapuato Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, DEA Agents and officials with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division searched the home and found several small plastic baggies with white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Upon further investigation, officers found, wrappings in a trash bin which, according to agents is used by drug traffickers to wrap kilogram quantities of cocaine.

A further search of the home led to the discovery of a hidden compartment in the master bedroom closet that contained three black bags which contained several vacuumed sealed plastic bags filled with white powdery substances.

Agents also found five handguns, various assortments of firearm magazines, ammunition and an undetermined amount of money.

During the processing of the drugs, agents determined that the suspected cocaine weighed roughly 11 kilograms.

Cavazos was arrested and transported to the Laredo DEA District Office.

During booking, Cavazos told a DEA agent that he was in possession of at least four kilograms of cocaine, which he purchased for $60,000 from an undisclosed person.

Cavazos was taken to the Webb County Jail.

