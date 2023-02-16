Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis has progressed, his family says

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

