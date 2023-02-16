Department of Homeland Security breaks ground on air branch administration building

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In an effort to help our men and women in green and blue, the Department of Homeland Security broke ground on a new facility that will house its air and marine operations.

The official announcement was made on Thursday morning.

According to the agency, with the increase of migrants coming into the country illegally, this will help them respond faster to aid any emergency, especially during the summer.

Officials say the number of migrant crossings can be overwhelming for federal agents protecting the border.

The building is set to be completed by May of 2024.

