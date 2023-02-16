Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway for the upcoming Youth Parade Under The Stars.

Families and staff were hard at work getting the float for Farias Elementary ready ahead of the big day. The float is designed to hold 22 students from pre-K to second grade.

One of the parent sponsors, Joanna Zertuche, said they worked hard with a deadline. “We’re very excited; we’re very nervous, as you can see. We have so many things. It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming at points, but we’ll get there, and we’ll pretty much do well,” said Zertuche.

The IBC Commerce Bank Youth Parade Under The Stars will take place on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

