Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway for the upcoming Youth Parade Under The Stars.

Families and staff were hard at work getting the float for Farias Elementary ready ahead of the big day. The float is designed to hold 22 students from pre-K to second grade.

One of the parent sponsors, Joanna Zertuche, said they worked hard with a deadline. “We’re very excited; we’re very nervous, as you can see. We have so many things. It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming at points, but we’ll get there, and we’ll pretty much do well,” said Zertuche.

The IBC Commerce Bank Youth Parade Under The Stars will take place on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is speaking out about the race for City...
District 2 race to be investigated by Texas Attorney General’s Office
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week

Latest News

Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars
Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Windy Late Tonight, Cooler Through Saturday
Laredo Health Department launches Texas mother-friendly worksite initiative
Laredo Health Department launches Texas mother-friendly worksite initiative
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast