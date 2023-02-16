Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former UISD teacher is confirmed to have been arrested after the district said there were allegations made against him.

Webb County Jail records show Jordan Herrera was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

An official with the district read a statement saying Herrera was no longer employed by UISD and that they followed proper protocols collaborating with law enforcement after the allegations were made.

According to the district, Herrera had been placed on leave once they were made aware of the allegations.

Herrera posted a $50,000 bond on the same day of his arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo...
Drugs, weapons found in hidden compartment at south Laredo home, according to criminal complaint
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo

Latest News

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
City of Laredo and county leaders speak out about voter fraud
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation
Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars
Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars
Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars
Farias Elementary gets ready for Youth Parade Under the Stars