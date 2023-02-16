Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former UISD teacher is confirmed to have been arrested after the district said there were allegations made against him.

Webb County Jail records show Jordan Herrera was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

An official with the district read a statement saying Herrera was no longer employed by UISD and that they followed proper protocols collaborating with law enforcement after the allegations were made.

According to the district, Herrera had been placed on leave once they were made aware of the allegations.

Herrera posted a $50,000 bond on the same day of his arrest.

