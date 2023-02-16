Shop Local
Hakeem Jeffries to visit Laredo on Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Democratic leader of the house, Hakeem Jeffries will be in Laredo on Friday.

He and Congressman Henry Cuellar will be on a full day tour of the area looking at different parts of Homeland Security and border operations.

It will also include a listening session with local leaders about the challenges and opportunities border communities face.

