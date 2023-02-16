Hakeem Jeffries to visit Laredo on Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Democratic leader of the house, Hakeem Jeffries will be in Laredo on Friday.

He and Congressman Henry Cuellar will be on a full day tour of the area looking at different parts of Homeland Security and border operations.

It will also include a listening session with local leaders about the challenges and opportunities border communities face.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.