IBC Youth Parade to hit the streets Thursday night

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Preparations are well underway for the WBCA parades, one of which will take place on Thursday night.

Many schools, clubs, and organizations will hit the streets for the annual IBC Youth Parade.

Your good neighbor station is one of many entities that is taking part in the parade.

Robbie Lopez of Robbie’s Parade Floats is one of the decorators working on the KGNS float.

This year, Robbie decided to showcase the history of Laredo as well as the history of KGNS for a good reason.

“As you know, the theme for this year is family heritage so we are pretty showcasing some buildings, some historical buildings here in Laredo, some past personnel that has worked with KGNS and whatnot,” said Lopez. “We’re excited for you guys to come out today, join us as you see KGNS and Telemundo Laredo pass by hopeful we bring the first place like we did last year so make sure you join us tonight.”

Officials will have plenty of signs on site that will indicate where parents can park, drop off and pick up their kids.

Parents who have children who are participating in the parade will need to be dropped off at Santa Ursula going southbound.

Once the parade is over, the pick-up area will be located at St. Peter’s Plaza.

The IBC Youth Parade will take place at 6 p.m. along San Bernardo.

