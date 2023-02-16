Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

IBC Youth Parade to hit the streets Thursday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Preparations are well underway for the WBCA parades, one of which will take place on Thursday night.

Many schools, clubs, and organizations will hit the streets for the annual IBC Youth Parade.

Your good neighbor station is one of many entities that is taking part in the parade.

Robbie Lopez of Robbie’s Parade Floats is one of the decorators working on the KGNS float.

This year, Robbie decided to showcase the history of Laredo as well as the history of KGNS for a good reason.

“As you know, the theme for this year is family heritage so we are pretty showcasing some buildings, some historical buildings here in Laredo, some past personnel that has worked with KGNS and whatnot,” said Lopez. “We’re excited for you guys to come out today, join us as you see KGNS and Telemundo Laredo pass by hopeful we bring the first place like we did last year so make sure you join us tonight.”

Officials will have plenty of signs on site that will indicate where parents can park, drop off and pick up their kids.

Parents who have children who are participating in the parade will need to be dropped off at Santa Ursula going southbound.

Once the parade is over, the pick-up area will be located at St. Peter’s Plaza.

The IBC Youth Parade will take place at 6 p.m. along San Bernardo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo...
Drugs, weapons found in hidden compartment at south Laredo home, according to criminal complaint
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo

Latest News

IBC Youth Parade taking place this Thursday
IBC Youth Parade to hit the streets Thursday night
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student