IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars to cause road closures

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the WBCA Youth Parade expected to take place on Thursday evening, several streets and areas will be closed to the traveling public.

The Laredo Police Department and parade officials are advising residents that the road closures will start at 1 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m.

The Streets that will be affected will be San Bernardo Avenue between Lafayette and Houston Street, as well as, Victoria Street between Vidaurri Ave and Santa Ursula Ave.

And from Madison Street to Garden Street between Convent Avenue and Santa Ursula Avenue will be closed as well.

Authorities are advising drivers to keep these road closures in mind if you are heading downtown.

