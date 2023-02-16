Laredo College and SCAN shed light on sexual harassment

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -Two staples in the Laredo community are sending out a strong message in efforts to end dating violence and sexual assault.

Laredo College teamed up with SCAN to hold a presentation on sexual harassment.

Attendees were taught about the definition of sexual assault as well as the facts and myths about sexual assault, the different types of sexual assault, and how to report it.

According to SCAN, freshman college students are the most likely to be victims of sexual assault.

Sylvia Flores, the SASI program coordinator said the organization is willing to help students by providing counseling, education, and protection.

“One of the services that we provide is the advocacy for the victims and the guidance of the victims on the procedures and the investigations and the whole prosecuting. And there have been cases where people can go either first to our office as one of the advocacy services that we provide, is that we call law enforcement and law enforcement goes to our office and we can file a report there,” said Flores.

If you know of someone who is a victim of sexual harassment, or would like to learn more about help available, you can call 956-721-5137.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.