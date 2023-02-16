Laredo Police provide guidelines for Saturday’s WBCA Parade

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This Saturday, dozens of floats will hit the streets of downtown Laredo for the annual Anheuser-Busch Washington Celebration Parade.

As the big parade rapidly approaches, the Laredo Police Department is sharing some tips to make sure you and your family get to your destination on time.

According to Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department, some of the streets that will be closed off will be all of San Bernardo Avenue between Lafayette and Houston Street including intersection such as Scott, Callaghan and Garcia Street will be closed, as well as Victoria Street between Vidaurri and Santa Ursula Avenue.

All of the in-between intersections such as Madison to Garden Street and Convent to Santa Ursula Avenue will also be closed.

Officer Espinoza said these closures will provide security to those who will go to the parade; however, if you want to avoid traffic and find a parking spot, you need to plan ahead.

“So we want to remind the community to get there with ample amount of time and park on designated areas, spaces,” said Espinoza. “We know that there’s going to be a lot of cars maybe parking is going to be limited, but please do not block any emergency exits or any emergency routes in case we need to use in an emergency.”

Officer Espinoza adds that there will be heavy police presence during the parade.

If you or someone you know gets lost in the parade, you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

Police advise drivers to keep your cars locked at all times and hide your personal belongings.

Keep in mind that the closures will start at 6 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.