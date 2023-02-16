Man wanted for deceptive trade practice

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a repair man who allegedly did not complete repairs that he was paid to do.

Laredo Police are searching for 44-year-old Juan Carlos Villarreal-Trevino.

The case was reported on August 30, when a woman stated that she hired Villarreal-Trevino to fix her air conditioning unit for a price of $4,225 dollars.

The victim then tried contacting Villarreal-Trevino via phone and text to tell him that the AC unit was not working even after he said he fixed it.

The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office who approved an arrest warrant and charged him with Deceptive Trade Practice and theft of property.

If you have any information on Villarreal-Trevino’s whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

You be eligible for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

