Meteorite shakes south Texas community

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISSION, TX (KGNS) - A loud boom heard in the skies over McAllen has been confirmed to have been a meteorite.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Houston air traffic control got reports from two aircrafts that they saw the object west of McAllen.

Guerra said the point of impact remains unknown and there have been no reports of damage in the area.

There were reports of the blast being felt throughout the area and calls of concern.

