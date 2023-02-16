Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 5:40 p.m.

Video shows a semi-trailer rolled on its side in front of the Jack in the Box restaurant on 7101 San Dario Avenue.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but first responders were seen arriving at the scene to assist the individuals involved.

Drivers heading north on San Dario are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

