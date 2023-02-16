Survey ranks Laredo as the seventh safest city in America

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A national survey ranks the City of Laredo as one of the top ten safest cities in America.

According to the SmartAsset.com, Laredo made a significant jump from number 13 to number seven in the same study last year.

The study focuses on various factors including the evaluation of 200 of the largest cities in the country across five metrics related to crimes such as violent crime, property crime, vehicle mortality and drug poisoning mortality.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino believes that these findings are the result of good policing in our community.

“I think we should be proud of that because Laredo is a very important strategic point, and we are the largest land port, we have to be a safe city, not only that we have to be, we are a safe city and we’ve been a safe city because of all the presence of our multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

The city that took the number one spot was Frisco Texas which had the fourth lowest violent crime rate.

McKinney, Texas took the second spot and McAllen took the third.

