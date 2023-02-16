Webb County Constable Precinct One makes changes to marked patrol units

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A local law enforcement agency will be rolling around town with a fresh new look.

The patrol units of Webb County Constable Precinct One received a major facelift this morning.

In an effort to provide more visibility, the office changed the decals on the patrol units with sharp new black and white colors.

Webb County Constable Guadalupe Gomez believes this will help ward off any illegal activity in our area.

“I think it has tremendous impact. I know that the colors itself pop out when they are out in the field, so if a driver sees them, I’m pretty sure they’ll think twice of speeding or disregarding a stop sign or any other traffic violation or fraction that could come in, I’m sure that this visibility of white and black would help out to deter”, said Constable Gomez.

Gomez adds that this is the first of many upgrades he has made since taking office.

The funding for the new decals was obtained from federal forfeiture funds which was money that was seized from previous operations.

