Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Windy Late Tonight, Cooler Through Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Today’s 94F heat was the result of Mexican Plateau air descending from the plateau to near the surface over our area. 94F ties the record for the date set in 1990. The average and median first 90F day of the year is February 18, around this time of the year. A large cool airmass will rush into our area in the early morning hours of tonight, and will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday. Winds will gust at times to 30-40 mph from around 3 am until 8 am, and will still be breezy during the daytime hours. Chilly parade day start, mild in the afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is speaking out about the race for City...
District 2 race to be investigated by Texas Attorney General’s Office
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Human smuggler faces up to life for three deaths in Laredo
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Increasing clouds
Warm and windy start to our week

Latest News

Hazy and cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny.
Summer feeling
Summer feeling
Summer feeling
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Desert Heat Wednesday, Cool Rocky Mountain Air Follows
Mostly sunny and breezy
A warm Valentine’s Day