Windy Late Tonight, Cooler Through Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Today’s 94F heat was the result of Mexican Plateau air descending from the plateau to near the surface over our area. 94F ties the record for the date set in 1990. The average and median first 90F day of the year is February 18, around this time of the year. A large cool airmass will rush into our area in the early morning hours of tonight, and will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday. Winds will gust at times to 30-40 mph from around 3 am until 8 am, and will still be breezy during the daytime hours. Chilly parade day start, mild in the afternoon.

