Windy Thursday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Thursday morning a cold front has moved into the area leaving behind strong winds gust as high as 33 mph, in the low 60s.

A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity levels produces a Red flag Warning for portions of South Texas.

Today will be cooler compared to yesterday a high of 70 is expected with partly sunny skies .

The Youth Parade, cooler in the upper to low 60s with winds decreasing , blowing from the north up to 14 mph.

Around 10 p.m. the winds increase with gust as high as 21mph, expected to reach a of 43.

Cold morning tomorrow and cooler daytime high in the 60s with partly sunny skies .

On Saturday morning take your jackets to the WBCA Parade were going to be in the 40s then warming up in the afternoon.

Summer feeling, warmer and dry early next week, highs in the upper 80s and some reaching 90.

Have a great day.

