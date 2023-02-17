Abrazo Ceremony to take place Saturday morning

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - All eyes from both sides of the border will be on four kids Saturday morning.

A weekend filled will lots of Washington’s Birthday Celebration festivities will kick-off early Saturday morning with the traditional Abrazo Ceremony.

It’s the event that’s come to define the annual festivities as four children, two representing the U.S. and two representing Mexico come together in the middle of the international bridge and exchange hugs.

This year, the children representing the United States are Mila Fernanda Garcia and Francisco Marcel Gonzalez Flores.

While representing Mexico are Andressa Maria Vazquez Urteaga and Jeramiah Cabrera.

The WBCA Bridge Ceremony has evolved into a symbolic ritual that reminds both countries of the history of lasting friendships and business relationships between the two countries.

Just a reminder, Bridge Two will close from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning while the ceremony is taking place.

Travelers are being asked to cross prior to 5 a.m. or use an alternate bridge to cross.

