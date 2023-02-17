Catch the mind boggling, Paranormal Cirque in Laredo this weekend!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Are you a fan of the paranormal or just things that are downright strange?

The Paranormal Cirque will be in downtown Laredo this weekend for an out of this world kind of show that you need to see to believe.

This innovative horror story is more than you will ever expect.

Similar to the popular Cirque du Solei shows, the show will feature an adrenaline rush of entertainment from wicked, and dangerous stunts that you cannot see anywhere else.

The Paranormal Cirque will be in town from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

