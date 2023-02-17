Shop Local
Celebrities on Valentine’s Day, Rihanna Bowl, Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue + Bachelor ep. 4 recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls round up the top headlines going into the weekend and break down how celebrities spent their Valentine’s Day (19:51-32:08), Rihanna’s Half Time show performance (32:08-40:30), and Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue (40:30-53:19). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelor (53:19-1:06:48).

