Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cold to cooler Friday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold morning grab your jacket it feels like the upper 30s with cloudy skies.

The sun will come out in the afternoon only increasing temps in the 50s, a high of 59.

It’s going to be a cold night with mostly clear skies a low of 40.

Tomorrow, be sure to bundle up before heading out to the WBCA Parade, wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Later on during the day temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s .

The summer feeling begins Sunday into early next week highs ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies

Lows will also be increasing into the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day and see you at the WBCA Parade.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation

Latest News

Cold to Cooler Friday
Cold to Cooler Friday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and Dry Through Saturday, Hot Next Week
Red Flag Warning until noon.
Windy Thursday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Windy Late Tonight, Cooler Through Saturday