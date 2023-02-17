Cold to cooler Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold morning grab your jacket it feels like the upper 30s with cloudy skies.

The sun will come out in the afternoon only increasing temps in the 50s, a high of 59.

It’s going to be a cold night with mostly clear skies a low of 40.

Tomorrow, be sure to bundle up before heading out to the WBCA Parade, wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Later on during the day temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s .

The summer feeling begins Sunday into early next week highs ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies

Lows will also be increasing into the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day and see you at the WBCA Parade.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.