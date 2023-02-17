Cool and Dry Through Saturday, Hot Next Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass has arrived from the Rockies. High above are clouds flowing from the Pacific across Mexico into our skies. This will dim our view of the sun and stars at times. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60′s each afternoon through Saturday. The nights will be chilly. On parade day Saturday, it will be chilly as the parade starts, in the 40′s. Temperatures will be in the high 50′s to near 60 as the parade ends, the 60′s in the afternoon, the 50′s for the Jalapeno festivities in the evening.

