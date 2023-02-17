Shop Local
Final rehearsals take place for Society of Martha Washington Pageant and Ball

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Preparations for the 83 annual Society of Martha Washington Pageant and Ball took place on Thursday evening.

The theme this year is “A farewell celebration” honoring George Washington and the men who united our country through democracy.

Portraying George Washington this year is Joe Palacios with Christie Alexander portraying Martha Washington.

For over 80 years, the pageant has drawn thousands of spectators to witness this historical social event.

This year’s pageant and ball takes place Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Laredo ISD Performing Arts Complex.

Currently, over 300 members of the society work throughout the year raising money for scholarships for local high school students.

