Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border security was one of the many items up for discussion as Governor Greg Abbott held his State of the State Address on Thursday night.

The governor gave his speech from Noveon Magnetics Inc. in San Marcos.

During his speech, the governor touched on several items including the state’s electricity grid, Covid mandates, the fentanyl crisis and border security.

The governor said there will be an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session of the Texas State Congress.

He also suggested harsher penalties for people who participate in human smuggling.

“We know that more must be done, that’s why the Texas House of Senate are proposing another 4.6 billion dollars to strengthen our border security efforts but know this, illegal smuggling is being aided and abetted by United States Residents. That must stop. We must impose a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least ten years for anyone caught smuggling illegal immigrants in the United States or here in the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

