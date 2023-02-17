Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border security was one of the many items up for discussion as Governor Greg Abbott held his State of the State Address on Thursday night.

The governor gave his speech from Noveon Magnetics Inc. in San Marcos.

During his speech, the governor touched on several items including the state’s electricity grid, Covid mandates, the fentanyl crisis and border security.

The governor said there will be an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session of the Texas State Congress.

He also suggested harsher penalties for people who participate in human smuggling.

“We know that more must be done, that’s why the Texas House of Senate are proposing another 4.6 billion dollars to strengthen our border security efforts but know this, illegal smuggling is being aided and abetted by United States Residents. That must stop. We must impose a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least ten years for anyone caught smuggling illegal immigrants in the United States or here in the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation

Latest News

Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address
Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and Dry Through Saturday, Hot Next Week
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.