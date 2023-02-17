House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries visits Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made a stop in Laredo for the first time.

This comes after current Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy paid a visit to the U.S.-Mexico Border along Arizona.

Jeffries and Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies on the issues they are seeing along the border.

The minority leader made a pit stop near the World Trade Bridge to answer only three questions from the media.

One of the questions was the main reason behind his visit.

His response was to learn about the border in order to help funnel more funds that can be used on technology and manpower needed by Homeland Security and Border Patrol.

When asked about the fentanyl crisis, Jeffries said he wanted to help allocate funds but did not specify on how the funds would help fight against fentanyl.

When KGNS asked what it would take for both Democrats and Republicans to work together to fix the border crisis, Jeffries said, “A reasonable solution and reform must be made by both parties which has to be humane and must respect the rule of the law and the jurisdictions of public safety.”

“That effort is going to be led and that effort is going to be achieved if people of the other side of the aisle are willing and are viewed to have straightforward, authentic, direct conversations that don’t politicize the issue, but aren’t designed to achieve real solutions,” said Jeffries.

Representative Jeffries encourages other Washingtons DC law makers to visit border cities, so they can learn about the experiences of the people at the forefront of the immigration situation.

Cuellar and Jeffries also met with Webb County and City of Laredo leaders like Mayor Dr. Trevino.

