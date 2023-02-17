Shop Local
Jalapeño Festival takes over El Metro Park and Ride this weekend!

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans will be dancing the night away while also eating some spicy foods for the annual Jalapeño Festival.

The El Metro Park and Ride will be the site of live music and dancing for Friday and Saturday night.

Crews were seen setting up the stages, the lights and vendor booths for Friday night’s festivities.

This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage.

Like previous years, the event will include the iconic Jalapeño Eating Contest, the Miss Jalapeño Beauty Pageant and the El Grito Contest.

“The Jalapeño Eating Contest is something that’s been well known around the United States,” said Rochelle Gonzalez. “We’ve been featured on texas monthly, we’ve been featured in the cooking shows. So it’s something that’s been talked about so yes we bring in contestants from other places so welcome more. It’s going to be a great, great night.”

The traveling public is being advised that the intersection near Bartlett and Thomas will be closed this weekend until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

