Laredo businesses prepare for influx of customers during WBCA Parade

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Businesses along San Bernardo are preparing for the annual Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade as well as the influx of customers they are expecting to see this Saturday.

Perla Campa who owns and manages La Hacienda said she gets calls as early as January asking if she will be setting up chairs outside her restaurant for the big day.

“Because I rent the chairs, but I also give them access to the restroom, so people come because it’s comfortable, they sit down, they go to the restaurant, they get some snacks, they bring their whole family. It’s very beneficial for me,” said Campa.

Meanwhile, another business owner who offers mechanical services for vehicles said he closes his shop during the parade.

