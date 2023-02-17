Shop Local
Laredo Health Department invites public to take advantage of Healthy Living program

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, a total of 37.3 million people have diabetes, out of that number 8.5 million people are undiagnosed.

In an effort to reduce the statistics and raise awareness, the Laredo Health Department is inviting the public to take advantage of its Healthy Living program that aims to help those with diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

Laredo Health Department Educator Supervisor Homero Cantu said that it’s important to understand your glucose levels and blood pressure to prevent chronic diseases.

“We have here more than 40,000 people with diabetes and because of Covid, we, understand that we have more people with diabetes right now and more people with hypertension but sometimes you don’t feel anything when you have hypertension so that’s why it’s very important to check your levels, to check your glucose levels and to check your blood pressure also,” said Cantu.

As part of the health department’s healthy living program, they offer free blood work, physical activities and even a healthy cooking program.

For more information on the program, click here.

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Governor Abbott's agenda
Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address
