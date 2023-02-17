Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo high school students organize dog food drive for Pets Alive Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A couple of youths concerned about the welfare of stray dogs in our community are taking action by helping a nonprofit organization.

Last year, Megan Leyendecker and Stephanie Lozano noticed the influx of stray dogs in our community, and they decided to get involved with Pets Alive Laredo to help stray pets like little Suki.

The Alexander High School Students held a pet food drive and were able to collect over 2,400 pounds of food which helped foster pets in our community.

“We’re on a travel team and we wanted to find a way to help the dogs and so we just decided to contact Pets Alive Laredo and we got together, and we just created a fundraiser,” said Leyendecker.

Their efforts don’t just end at Pets Alive Laredo they also help during other events with PALS and the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

Megan and Stephanie will be hosting another dog food drive this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Walmart on International Boulevard, and Bob Bullock Loop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any donation is appreciated and those who donate pet food will be given community service hours.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Man wanted for deceptive trade practice
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Semi-trailer accident reported on San Dario Ave.
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation

Latest News

Congressman Henry Cuellar and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries visits Laredo
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Governor Abbott’s agenda
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Governor Abbott’s agenda
Governor Abbott delivers State of State Address
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Governor Abbott’s agenda
Jalapeño Festival takes over El Metro Park and Ride this weekend!
Jalapeño Festival takes over El Metro Park and Ride this weekend!
Jalapeño Festival takes over El Metro Park and Ride this weekend!