Laredo high school students organize dog food drive for Pets Alive Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A couple of youths concerned about the welfare of stray dogs in our community are taking action by helping a nonprofit organization.

Last year, Megan Leyendecker and Stephanie Lozano noticed the influx of stray dogs in our community, and they decided to get involved with Pets Alive Laredo to help stray pets like little Suki.

The Alexander High School Students held a pet food drive and were able to collect over 2,400 pounds of food which helped foster pets in our community.

“We’re on a travel team and we wanted to find a way to help the dogs and so we just decided to contact Pets Alive Laredo and we got together, and we just created a fundraiser,” said Leyendecker.

Their efforts don’t just end at Pets Alive Laredo they also help during other events with PALS and the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

Megan and Stephanie will be hosting another dog food drive this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Walmart on International Boulevard, and Bob Bullock Loop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any donation is appreciated and those who donate pet food will be given community service hours.

