No school for UISD or LISD students on Friday or Monday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This Friday, there will be no classes for students of LISD or UISD due to a staff development day.

Monday both school districts will be closed in observance of Presidents Day.

According to the district, employees will be attending several training sessions on Friday.

However, at LISD their administrative and tax office will remain open on Friday. All classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.