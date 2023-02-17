Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
Laredo Police launch criminal investigation into harassment e-mail sent to department
UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Webb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finds drugs, weapons and ammunition inside south Laredo...
Drugs, weapons found in hidden compartment at south Laredo home, according to criminal complaint
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
City of Laredo and Webb County leaders react to District Two investigation
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released