Red Cross helps family after house fire on Guatemozin

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Red Cross helps a Laredo family after a fire destroyed a part of their home Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived at a home located at the 1400 block of Guatemozin after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the back porch on fire.

People were at the home at the time of the blaze and even tried to put the flames out by themselves using a water hose, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The house received significant amount of smoke damage.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

