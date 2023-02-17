UISD appoints Gilbert Aguilar to represent District 1

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo School District is welcoming a new member to its board of trustees.

During Wednesday night’s board meeting, Gilbert Aguilar Jr. was formally introduced as the newest member of the district.

“To me it’s not only an honor but a privilege to be part of this board. I’m fully aware of my responsibility I have on my hands. As Molina was front and center to the district needs. I truly have some big shoes to fill,” said Aguilar.

United ISD has appointed a new board member to represent district one.

This comes nearly two months after the passing of Ricardo Molina Sr. who was the longest serving UISD Board Member.

According to UISD spokesperson Susan Carlson, when a new member is picked, the board has two options.

“If the term would have been under two years, which it was, the board has the option to either appoint somebody or hold an election. And they opted at the last board meeting to appoint someone,” said Carlson.

The board picked Gilbert Aguilar Jr. who was the sitting Mayor of Rio Bravo before he resigned to take on this role at UISD.

According to UISD, as the appointed trustee for district one, Aguilar will finish off the term that Molina would have served.

That means he’d remain in that position until Nov. 2024.

From there Aguilar can decide to campaign to stay in the position for a new term.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.