Vehicle fire reported outside Mexican Consulates Office

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a vehicle fire that was reported in front of a government entity.

The incident happened on Thursday when firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Farragut Street shortly after 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw a car on fire in front of the Mexican consulate’s office.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in the case and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

