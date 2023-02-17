Webb County Party Chairs respond to Governor Abbott’s agenda

WEBB COUNTY ,TX (KGNS) - On Thursday night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined some of his highest priorities for the legislative session.

During the State of the State Address, Abbott touted, border security, making schools safer and cracking down on fentanyl.

Both Webb County Party Chairs had a lot to say about the governor’s agenda.

Democratic Chair, Sylvia Bruni wanted the governor to address gun reform and accessible health care during the State of the State.

However, Republican Chair Luis de la Garza said the governor touched on all the key issues which he said includes getting more jobs for Texans.

Both had opposing remarks about Abbott’s agenda when dealing with border security.

“Democrats have been proposing for reasonable immigration reform for decades and nothing happens. Then this man turns around and continues to talk in pouring billions into border security by building a wall. A wall that is utterly useless,” said Bruni.

“The issue of the illegal’s coming into our state is probably one of our topic issues, his job is to protect the Texans and to give out the grants into putting up the wall, where necessary. It doesn’t have to be the whole border, but where necessary is very important for the protection of the citizens that are close the border,” said De la Garza.

Among his emergency items, the governor called for legislation to permanently prevent Covid-19 mandates.

