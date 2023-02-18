Shop Local
Abrazo Ceremony returns to Gateway City in full force

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic at the Lincoln-Juarez Bridge stood still on Saturday morning for the 125 annual WBCA’s Abrazo Ceremony.

The ceremony showcases the two counties coming together and joining forces through a hug.

The historic event began in 1898 which included a ceremony where U.S. and Mexican local and military officials gathered to walk arm in arm into downtown Laredo.

In 1969, the organization introduced the Abrazo Children, the act of the four children meeting in the middle of the bridge and exchanging a heartfelt.

Dignitaries also met on bridge two.

This year, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was one of the special guests.

This was a return of normalcy after more than two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the pandemic taught us, don’t take anything for granted. Now that we are back to normalcy, back to what we were supposed to be doing, what we were doing all our lives I don’t take it for granted,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “Nobody should because today, thank god we don’t have to wear masks, tomorrow who knows. Today we can be next to each other doing an interview, we don’t have to be 10 feet or 6 feet far from each other. It gave us an opportunity to understand who we are and where we are.”

The Abrazo Ceremony is the only time each year that an international bridge linking the two countries is formally closed to the public.

