House fire reported on Market Street

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire crews are called out to a house fire in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Friday at around 6:45 p.m. at the 1900 block of Market Street.

When fire crews arrived they found a single story house on fire.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, but fortunately fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without injuries.

AEP was called to the scene to remove the electrical meter, and the Red Cross was called to help those affected.

According to the fire department, the fire was accidental in nature.

