Laredo hotel industry sees a boost in business due to WBCA festivities

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Another Laredo industry that is booked and booming is the hotel industry.

La Posada Hotel is currently the official hotel for the WBCA festivities.

Officials with the hotel say they have got people coming in from all over the country including Mexico to get a front row seat for all the different events.

According to the hotel’s sales and operations manager, Erica Benavides Garcia, most hotels in the gateway city are at 100 percent capacity.

“You know and economically this really boosts Laredo, it really does. Not only our hotel but every hotel, restaurant, you name it. Shopping everything and it really exposes us to the outside world really the outside people,” said Benavides Garcia.

The hotel held a welcome luncheon on Friday morning for all the WBCA and City of Laredo officials.

