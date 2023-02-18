Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A man loses his life after he was hit by a train in downtown Laredo early Saturday morning.
The incident was reported at around 3 a.m. at Zaragoza Street and Santa Isabel.
The Laredo Fire Department received a call about a person who was struck by a train in the area.
Upon arrival, paramedics found a 30-year-old-man with multiple injuries.
He was pronounced dead the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.