Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at Karina and Ranch Road 6073 where they found a deceased man believed to be between the ages of 35 to 40.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim showed no signs of visible trauma.

The man was wearing black Nike gym shoes, blue jeans and a gray short sleeve shirt with a Reebok logo.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 415-28-78 or call 911 dispatch center at (956) 523-4408.

All calls will remain anonymous

