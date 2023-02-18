Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at Karina and Ranch Road 6073 where they found a deceased man believed to be between the ages of 35 to 40.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim showed no signs of visible trauma.

The man was wearing black Nike gym shoes, blue jeans and a gray short sleeve shirt with a Reebok logo.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 415-28-78 or call 911 dispatch center at (956) 523-4408.

All calls will remain anonymous

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Accident on Del Mar
Accident reported on Del Mar
Jerry Garza and Mindy Casso
Watch now: Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
Kevin Costilla
Trial date set for man accused of shooting 16-year-old girl
Catch the mind boggling, Paranormal Cirque
Catch the mind boggling, Paranormal Cirque in Laredo this weekend!

Latest News

Abrazo Ceremony returns to Gateway City in full force
Abrazo Ceremony returns to Gateway City in full force
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries visits Laredo
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries visits Laredo
Jerry Garza and Mindy Casso
Watch now: Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade
House fire on Market Street
House fire reported on Market Street