Watch now: Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s one of the most highly anticipated WBCA event that many Laredoans and surrounding areas look forward to, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade.

Every year, many schools, clubs, organizations and city entities decorate their float to be able to take part in the parade.

Your family of stations will be broadcasting the parade on air and online via our digital livestream.

The coverage starts at 9 a.m. and it will go all the way until the last float arrives.

It’s a fun filled event you won’t want to miss and you can watch it anywhere you go!

