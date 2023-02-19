Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mayor welcomes U.S. Representatives to Laredo

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The WBCA season brings many guests to the Gateway City. This year brought House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to different events around Laredo.

The Democratic U.S. Congressman from New York joined Congressman Henry Cuellar for a Press Conference. He also joined the 125th Abrazo Ceremony at the Bridge 2.

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino says it’s important for Representatives to visit Laredo so they learn how border cities operate.

Mayor Dr. Trevino added it’s especially important for leaders to visit Laredo so they see the potential the city has to become the top land port of entry in the continent.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD teacher arrested
Former UISD educator charged with improper relationship between a teacher and student
Accident on Del Mar
Accident reported on Del Mar
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending

Latest News

Mayor welcomes U.S. Representatives to Laredo
Mayor welcomes U.S. Representatives to Laredo
Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade Returns with Over 180 Floats
Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade Returns with over 180 Floats
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo