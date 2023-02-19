Mayor welcomes U.S. Representatives to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The WBCA season brings many guests to the Gateway City. This year brought House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to different events around Laredo.

The Democratic U.S. Congressman from New York joined Congressman Henry Cuellar for a Press Conference. He also joined the 125th Abrazo Ceremony at the Bridge 2.

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino says it’s important for Representatives to visit Laredo so they learn how border cities operate.

Mayor Dr. Trevino added it’s especially important for leaders to visit Laredo so they see the potential the city has to become the top land port of entry in the continent.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.