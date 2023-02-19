Very Warm Weather This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will bring a low cloud deck late tonight and Monday morning. Dry, very warm air higher up will stir in, and mix the clouds away midday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s. Air from the Mexican Plateau will have enough of an influence to raise temperatures to near 90 Tuesday, and above 90 Wednesday.

