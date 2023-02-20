Accident on Mines Road overpass

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on Mines Road.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an accident involving two tractor trailers is reported on the overpass connector to northbound I-35 from Mines Road.

Due to the accident, police have closed the overpass to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays while they clear the scene.

