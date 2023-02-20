Shop Local
City of Laredo and Webb County Offices to be closed of Presidents’ Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day.

All Webb County Tax Assessors Office and the administrative offices for the sheriff will be closed; however, all emergency services will be available.

All county offices will re-open on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

When it comes to the City of Laredo administrative offices will be closed, the 311-information line will be operating from seven in the morning until 11 at night.

Trash pick-up will follow its normal schedule as will El Metro.

