Elderly couple displaced after fire on Market Street

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman and her husband are displaced following a house fire that was reported in central Laredo over the weekend.

The fire broke out at the 1900 block of Market Street on Friday at around 6:45 p.m.

Christina Pantoja said she started to smell smoke and when she went outside, she saw that her house was on fire.

Ms. Pantoja immediately called her husband who was not home at the time as well as their daughter.

When her husband and daughter arrived, they attempted to put the fires out but by that point the fire was too strong.

While a lot of the family’s home and possessions were destroyed in the fire, Ms. Pantoja said she is grateful for the efforts of the fire department.

“The firefighters arrived just in time, because if not this would have all been gone but they came right on time and they started to pour water,” said Christina Pantoja.

No injuries were reported, and the couple said they are living with their daughter for the time being.

The family believes the cause of the fire was electrical.

