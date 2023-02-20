Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Encinal Police find $60K during routine traffic stop

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - Authorites in Encinal recently seized more than $60,000 in suspected drug money during a recent traffic stop.

The incident happened on Feb. 1.

According to Encinal Police, a canine unit was brought in and found the money stashed on the passenger’s side.

The Encinal Police Department is working with the 81st District Attorney’s Office on the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
KGNS On Your Side: City of Laredo chicken coop ordinance
KGNS On Your Side: City of Laredo chicken coop ordinance

Latest News

Accident on Mines Road
Accident on Mines Road overpass
Accident on Mines Road overpass
Accident on Mines Road overpass
Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium
Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
WBCA festivities continue to go strong
Last chance to enjoy WBCA Carnival