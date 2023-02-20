Encinal Police find $60K during routine traffic stop

ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - Authorites in Encinal recently seized more than $60,000 in suspected drug money during a recent traffic stop.

The incident happened on Feb. 1.

According to Encinal Police, a canine unit was brought in and found the money stashed on the passenger’s side.

The Encinal Police Department is working with the 81st District Attorney’s Office on the case.

