Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Three people were involved in an early morning accident on Loop 20 Sunday.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it happened overnight in the 1103 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officials say multiple units including their heavy duty rescue team were called out to a two vehicle accident.

There were reportedly three patients and one had to be pulled out from the vehicle.

According to a witness, they saw a vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. at the Pita Mangana exit allegedly drive southbound against traffic.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.