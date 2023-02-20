Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Chief, the police administration and members of the Laredo Police Department could be facing an investigation.

The topic is being requested for discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting by councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa.

The investigation would be conducted under section 2.06 of the city charter.

Which states council shall have the power to inquire into official conducts of any department, agency, office or employee of the city.

Cigarroa notes the lack of trust, confidence and integrity due to recent events as reasons for her proposal.

She also noted software and operational deficiencies.

